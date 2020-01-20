Chandigarh, hurry up! Give feedback for Swachh Survekshan 2020 by Jan 31

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:39 IST

The final round of Swachh Survekshan 2020 has started, but the city is lagging far behind at 26th position in citizen feedback evaluation. Meanwhile, India’s cleanest city Indore, which has retained the No. 1 position for three consecutive years in the annual survey conducted by the Centre, is on the top in this parameter so far.

Citizen feedback, which has 25% weightage (1,500 marks out of the total 6,000), is for people to share their experiences about the city’s sanitation. The feedback is open between January 4 and 31.

In the first two weeks (till January 19), while the city has achieved its target of minimum sample size participation and user registrations on the Swachhata apps, only 3% registered users have actually responded to the survey. In Indore, 61% have responded so far.

Significantly, in 2018, when the city achieved third rank in Swachh Survekshan, it was at the top position in citizen feedback. It sharply fell to 21st position in 2019, and the overall rank, too, fell to 20.

The city has already faltered in the run up to the 2020 rankings, achieving 11th and 27th position in the first two quarters (April to June and July to September, 2019). The result of the third quarter (October to December) is awaited.

‘Disenchantment among residents’

“There is a general disenchantment among residents due to absence of any visible change in solid waste management in Chandigarh,” said Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations. Vashisht said the MC should take steps to encourage people to participate in the survey in larger numbers.

“It has to be a yearlong exercise and not just during the survey. The MC should make people aware about its achievements, such as the city been accorded the status of open defecation free (ODF)++,” he said.

“Last year, too, low citizen engagement was one of the reasons for the city slipping in the rankings,” admitted MC commissioner KK Yadav. “We have been making consistent efforts to encourage people to participate in the survey. For instance, we had made an appeal during the Lohri programme. We have also been interacting with resident welfare associations, trader bodies and other organisations.”

On people not responding to the survey because of the MC’s poor performance on the sanitation front, Yadav said: “There are many positive aspects that should be focused upon.” Appealing to the city residents, Yadav, said: “On social media, use the hashtag ‘#SwachhataSurvekshan2020Chandigarh’ more and more to make others aware about the exercise.”

HOW TO GIVE FEEDBACK

Citizen feedback on the city’s performance in sanitation is open between January 4 and 31

All adults who have been residents of Chandigarh for at least past six months can give the feedback, which comprises seven simple questions

Give your response using a mobile phone through SS2020 VoteForYourCity app, or Swachhata app, or www.swachhsurvekshan2020.org website, or helpline number 1969

On social media, use the hashtag #SwachhataSurvekshan2020Chandigarh more and more to make others aware about the exercise