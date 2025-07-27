13-year-old student ends life, two teachers booked in Ludhiana

A 13-year-old class 9 student of a private school reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a pipe under a tin shed at his residence in Kabir Nagar on Friday night. Police said the child, reportedly distressed by alleged harassment by two schoolteachers, left behind a suicide note naming them. Inspector Kulwant Kaur, station house officer at division number 6 police station, said that an FIR was registered based on the complaint of the boy’s father, who works as an accountant in a local factory.

The division number 6 police have registered an FIR under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the two teachers of the private school the child attended. Inspector Kulwant Kaur, station house officer at division number 6 police station, said that an FIR was registered based on the complaint of the boy’s father, who works as an accountant in a local factory. The FIR has been registered under relevant sections of abetment to suicide, and investigations are ongoing.

According to the father’s statement to the police, when he didn’t find his son at home after returning from work on Friday evening, he began searching for him and later found his body hanging in a shed on the roof.

While checking the child’s belongings, the family found a suicide note tucked inside his school bag in which two teachers had been named for repeated harassment, the police said quoting the family. The note also included a plea for strict action to be taken against the accused, cops said.

The SHO confirmed that a manhunt has been launched to trace the two teachers, who are reportedly absconding since the incident came to light. She added that the motive behind the alleged harassment is yet to be determined. The victim was the youngest of two siblings.

