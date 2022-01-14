2 soldiers killed on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Two soldiers of the Army were killed in a suspected case of fratricide along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, said officials.

The incident occurred in the Hanjan Wali area along the LoC in Rajouri district.

“Both the soldiers had bullet injuries and it seems to be a case of fratricide. We have sent a team to the area,” said a police officer.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 Cr PC.

The identities of the deceased soldiers have not been ascertained as yet.