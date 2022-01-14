Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 soldiers killed on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
Two soldiers of the Army were killed in a suspected case of fratricide along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The incident occurred in the Hanjan Wali area along the LoC
Both the soldiers, who were killed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, had bullet injuries and it seems to be a case of fratricide, said a police officer. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Two soldiers of the Army were killed in a suspected case of fratricide along the Line of Control in Rajouri district, said officials.

The incident occurred in the Hanjan Wali area along the LoC in Rajouri district.

“Both the soldiers had bullet injuries and it seems to be a case of fratricide. We have sent a team to the area,” said a police officer.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 Cr PC.

The identities of the deceased soldiers have not been ascertained as yet.

