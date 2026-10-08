2 workers run over by reversing car at Hisar workshop; 1 dead

One workshop worker was killed and another critically injured after a reversing car ran over them on Delhi Road near Satrod village in Hisar on Wednesday, police said. Police said the workers were hit when the car was being reversed inside the workshop. (HT Photo for representation)

The incident took place at Unique Auto Workshop, a Maruti Suzuki-authorised service centre in Hisar. The two workers were taken to a private hospital in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Kumar, a resident of Anipura in Hansi. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Hisar hospital. The other injured worker has been identified as Rajpal of Dhansu village.

Police said the workers were hit when the car was being reversed inside the workshop.

The Urban Estate police station officials said that the car is registered in the name of Hisar-based advocate Ashish Dhingra, who had brought the vehicle to the workshop for routine servicing.

Dhingra said he had reached the workshop around 10.30am with his three-year-old daughter and was sitting in the waiting area when he saw an employee reversing the car at high speed. He said he subsequently came to know that two workshop employees had been injured after being hit by his car.

Dhingra said he approached the workshop owner for details but was told that the incident would be clear from CCTV footage and that police would conduct the investigation. He then called the police himself and later recorded his statement at the police station.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and statements of people present there are being recorded. They said that CCTV footage from the workshop is being examined.