2 years of AAP govt: Providing jobs, a ‘work in progress’ in Punjab

In two years since it came to power, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has provided jobs to 42,924 persons in 40 state departments, a major chunk (27%) of which are in the education department. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While 11,467 jobs were provided in the education department, 8,853 vacancies have been filled in the home department, 4,737 in the local bodies department, 4,564 in power, 2,124 in revenue and 1,086 in health.

In its first-ever cabinet meeting the AAP government in Punjab had set a target to provide 26,000 jobs. It managed to achieve the target within nine months.

The AAP government also organised 3,530 placement camps for 2.04 lakh people with a view to help them secure private sector jobs. Besides this, the services of a large number of contract employees were also regularised in the last two years.

Jaspreet Talwar, the principal secretary of the employment generation and skill development department, said that providing employment is a “work in progress”.

She added that between March 2022 and January 2024, the department organised 1,149 self-employment camps, 15,707 career talks, 331 career conferences and provided guidance to 1.64 lakh applicants.

The state’s unemployment rate, as of March 2023, stands at 6.89%.