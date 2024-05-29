Two years on, Moose Wala’s father says justice remains a fading hope

Even two years after singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed, the Punjabi music icon’s father says “justice remains a fading hope”. Singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

A ‘path’ was organised in Moosa village of Mansa to pay tribute to the slain singer on his second death anniversary on Wednesday. While talking to HT, Balkaur Singh said the conspirators were still behind the curtains, while the police arrested only the gangster who carried out the murder. “Majority of the accused arrested by the police are those who gave shelter and logical assistance,” he said.

“My son had no enmity with anyone. Someone instigated the gangsters and provided them sophisticated weapons to kill my son. I have even given names of four persons to the SIT. The police questioned them only once and never called them again. We have provided everything to the police but they have not moved ahead of gangsters,” he said.

“I have given names to the SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder, but they have not been made part of the investigation. Even after getting permission for a narco test, the process has been shelved. These people have direct link to the murder,” he said.

People familiar with the development say these four names include two prominent Punjabi singers.

Balkaur Singh further said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gave two interviews in March 2023 to a news channel in which he made several claims regarding the murder of my son. “We are pursuing this in the court to make videos of Lawrence Bishnoi with the news channel as an evidence as a confession regarding the conspiracy of Moose Wala’s murder,” he said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has admitted in the Supreme Court that my son was killed two days after his security was downgraded. I demanded that an FIR be registered against those responsible for this and the police should investigate who leaked his security details on social media. But nothing has been done,” he said.

He also said that despite an input from Delhi’s intelligence cell regarding the threat, his security was curtailed. “On whose orders security documents were leaked and why the state government has not investigated this in two years? There are the serious questions the government failed to answer,” he said.

During the ‘path’ ceremony in the village, Congress’ Bathinda and Sangrur candidates Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu and Sukhpal Singh Khaira, respectively, were present. The Congress appears to have been trying to cash in on the issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as Moose Wala’s murder has kept the political pot boiling in Punjab. Even Moose Wala’s father joined Rahul Gandhi during his Ludhiana rally after the bhog of path.

Meanwhile, Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur came out with an emotional social media post, stating there was darkness in the family’s life, but the Almighty blessed her with a son again. “Your father, your little brother and I will always ensure your presence in this world. You are not physically present today but I can still see you through the eyes of my soul,” she mentioned.

The case

After the singer was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had termed it a revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera who was shot dead in Mohali in 2021. The SIT probing the case has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary ones, against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs. The trial of the murder case started on May 20 after a Mansa court framed charges against 27 persons. The statements of prosecution witnesses will be recorded on July 5.