22-year-old found guilty of attempting to kill ASI in 2021

A district court held a 22-year-old man guilty of hitting an on-duty Chandigarh Police assistant sub-inspector with his car and grievously injuring him. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on February 3. The prosecution said that a police team was deployed at a checkpoint in Sector 20, Chandigarh, at around 08.05pm, when they spotted the speeding vehicle, and when the victim signalled the car to stop, the accused drove towards the ASI and hit him with an “intention to kill.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Paaras Arora of Sector-20, Chandigarh, was booked on April 10, 2021 after he hit the victim, ASI Ramesh Chand, with his car, after the latter signalled him to stop.

Arora was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on April 10, 2021 at the Section 19 police station.

After the collision, the victim was thrown 3-4 feet in the air, and sustained multiple injuries. The accused fled the spot after the incident, the prosecution told the court. Later, the victim succumbed to Covid.

The accused, however, said that a friend of his had been driving the car and that he was being falsely implicated.

The court of additional district sessions judge Jaibir Singh said: “From the evidence of the prosecution, it is established beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt that on April 10, 2021, at about 08.05 PM, in the area near turn of Petrol Pump, Sector 20 C/D, Chandigarh, the accused drove his car on the wrong side and when he was signalled to stop by the victim, ASI Ramesh Chand (deceased), he (the accused) smashed his car into the victim and caused him grievous injuries to deter him from discharging his duty as the accused was in an intoxicated state at that time and had come from the wrong side of road.”

The order mentions that the accused knew that his actions may result in the victim’s death.