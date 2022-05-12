38% increase in power demand baffles PSPCL

With the power demand crossing the 10,000-MW mark even before the start of the paddy sowing season, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has been left baffled especially since it is already grappling with a coal crisis.

The power demand touched 10,401 megawatt (MW) on May 10, the highest recorded in this season so far, and 38% more than the demand on this day last year (6,643 MW).

Once paddy sowing starts, the load may further rise by nearly 7,000 MW a day from tubewells. PSPCL has made arrangements to meet a maximum demand of 15,500 MW.

A PSPCL spokesperson said that the consumption of electricity has shot up as compared to the last year due to continuous heat wave, which led to people increasing the use of air conditioners and other appliances.

He further said PSPCL is committed to provide eight-hour uninterrupted power supply to agriculture pump sets, and other categories of consumers.

In view of the coal shortage and increased power demand due to temperature rise, PSPCL has appealed to all consumers -- domestic, commercial, agriculture and industrial -- to use power frugally and switching off lights, devices, pumpsets and air conditioners when not required.

Embedded story

Cop penalised for power theft

Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) teams caught a police official indulging in electricity theft via underground wires. A penalty of ₹55,000 has been imposed on him and the cable used for power theft has been seized from his possession. The consumer has been directed to deposit the amount and an intimation has been sent to the anti-power theft police station as per the Electricity Act 2003.