3-Day national CRE workshop concludes in Chandigarh

The three-day National Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) Workshop on "Clinical Approaches to Diagnosis and Management of Child and Adolescent Psychopathology" successfully concluded on January 22, 2026, at the Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh.

The workshop was organised under the aegis of the Chandigarh administration in collaboration with the Department of Psychology, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, led by professor Anita Sharma, and the Indian Association of Health, Research and Welfare (IAHRW), led by Dr Sunil Saini.

The valedictory session commenced with a warm welcome to the chief guest, Dr Jaideep Arya, chairman, Yog Parishad Haryana, by the principal of the college, Dr Sapna Nanda. In his valedictory address, Dr Jaideep Arya appreciated the academic depth and clinical relevance of the workshop and underscored the importance of holistic, wellness-oriented approaches such as yoga and mindfulness in strengthening child and adolescent mental health services. He emphasised the need for sustained capacity building among educators, counsellors, and mental health professionals to promote preventive, promotive, and integrative mental health care.

On the occasion, Volume 15 of the college journal “The Educational Beacon” was formally released by the chief guest. The newly generated DOI of the journal was also released during the ceremony in the presence of the editors of the journal, Dr Punam Bansal and Dr Vijay Phogat.

The overall workshop report was presented by Dr Ravneet Chawla, programme coordinator. The workshop witnessed the participation of around 180 delegates, including clinical psychologists, counsellors, rehabilitation professionals, faculty members, research scholars, and undergraduate and postgraduate students from ten states—Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.