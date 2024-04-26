40 protests in 15 days: BJP feels farmers’ heat in rural pockets in Punjab

Chandigarh BJP candidates across Punjab are finding it difficult to campaign for Lok Sabha elections, especially in rural parts, with various farmers’ groups giving a call to not allow the nominees of the country’s ruling party in the state. Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans being heckled by farmers during campaigning. (HT File)

The BJP has so far declared its candidates for nine out of Punjab’s 13 seats — all of which will vote on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

In the last 15 days, BJP candidates in the agrarian state have come across at least 40 protests from various farmer groups, who not only raise anti-party slogans and show black flags but on occasions, also heckle them and halt their movements.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the farmer union at the centre of the ongoing farmers’ protests at border points in the state, has given a call for not allowing BJP candidates to canvas, especially in rural areas. Data from the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police suggests that a maximum of 15 protests have occurred in Faridkot constituency, from where the BJP has fielded Hans Raj Hans.

Ever since he started his campaign on April 4, the singer-politician has faced farmer unions’ protest almost every day. On Wednesday, tension prevailed in Arainwala village when Hans, the incumbent North West Delhi MP, was stopped by farmers from reaching a rally venue. A large police unit, led by an SP-rank officer, had to intervene. More than 25 protesters were detained.

Similarly, at least 10 poll meetings were disrupted by protesting farmers in Amritsar, where the BJP has fielded former bureaucrat Taranjit Singh Sandhu. On one such occasion, a group of protesters and BJP workers clashed, when the former tried to stop a party function.

BJP candidate and Patiala lawmaker Preneet Kaur also faced two protests in Samana and Patran villages. With Shambhu in Patiala being the epicentre of the ongoing farm protests, the BJP is apprehending more disruptions in the segment.

In Bathinda, where former IAS officer Parampal Kaur is contesting on a BJP ticket, she has been greeted with more than six protests in a week.

Heavy security for BJP candidates

Local police are providing security to BJP candidates out for canvassing. The Centre has already provided a ‘Y’ category security cover to all the BJP candidates. According to a top Punjab police functionary, strict instructions have been given to all the district police to keep law and order under control in the wake of the model code of conduct (MCC).

“Protest is a democratic right of any organisation but at the same time, disrupting campaigning of any party is also against the MCC as canvassing is also democratic right of candidates,” said a senior police functionary.

Protests motivated, claims BJP

The saffron party has termed the farmer protests as motivated and many senior BJP leaders admitted that it may affect the party’s chances in rural hinterlands.

“When any protest happens, the focus shifts from real issues,” said a vice-president of the party.

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, said farmer unions are being “misled” to protest against party candidates. “...Farmers should not follow footsteps of Bhagwant Mann who is always hell-bent to trivialise the serious issues concerning the state.”

Hans, who is the only BJP leader who has repeatedly tried to engage with the farmers, questioned the very basics of protests. Hans even performed kirtan in a local gurdwara in a bid to win over the farmers.

“We should be grateful to Modi for many pro-Punjab decisions, including opening up of Kartarpur corridor and scrapping three farm laws. Protests should not happen just because we are from BJP,” said Hans.

Interestingly, AAP is also facing similar protests, with Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress leaders leaving no stone unturned to reap political dividends.

AAP candidate from the Hoshiarpur reserved segment Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal faced farmer protests on Thursday.

Jasvir Singh, leader of BKU (Ekta Ughrahan) in Bathinda, however, said: “It’s tit for tat for BJP from our side. They didn’t allow farmers to enter Delhi and now we would not allow them to enter our village.”