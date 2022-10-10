Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 IAS officers appointed SDOs in Haryana

5 IAS officers appointed SDOs in Haryana

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 01:31 AM IST

The Haryana government appointed five IAS officers of the 2020 batch as sub divisional officers (SDO-Civil)

5 IAS officers appointed SDOs in Haryana
5 IAS officers appointed SDOs in Haryana
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana government on Sunday appointed five IAS officers of the 2020 batch as sub divisional officers (SDO-Civil). Pradeep Singh has been posted as SDO (Civil) Gharaunda; Deepak Babulal Karwa for Ferozepur Jhirka; Pankaj for Jind; Harshit Kumar for Mahendragarh; and C Jayasharadha for Naraingarh. Jayasharadha will hold the charge of CEO-cum-executive director of Naraingarh Sugar Mills.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out