6 detained in Kashmir for ‘inciting sectarian unrest’: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained six persons for allegedly inciting sectarian unrest in Kashmir. On Tuesday, the police had taken cognisance of “derogatory sectarian remarks” made by certain individuals, who were later questioned at the police station. (Getty image)

Giving details, officials of Srinagar police said the six miscreants have been charged under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and have been detained at Central Jail, Srinagar, for inciting sectarian unrest through derogatory remarks.

“The public is hereby warned that any individual found engaging in similar unlawful activities, including posting or sharing sectarian content with the intent to create division or disturb public harmony, will meet the same fate,” the Srinagar Police said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, the police had taken cognisance of “derogatory sectarian remarks” made by certain individuals, who were later questioned at the police station.

“Over the past few months, it has been observed that some individuals with malicious intentions have been engaging in sectarian slander on social media, attempting to create division,” the police said in another post.

“Legal action, following due process, will be taken against all offenders, and anyone sharing or forwarding such derogatory content against any sect will face strict action under the full force of the law,” it said.

Following the sectarian remarks, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a representative body of various religious bodies and institutions, had expressed grave concern over attempts to disrupt communal harmony and brotherhood in the region by stoking sectarian tensions.

“The MMU strongly condemns such actions and calls upon members of all sects to exercise wisdom, restraint, and mutual respect in their speech and actions,” it said in a statement.

The body has urged all to refrain from posting, sharing, or amplifying content that promotes sectarian hatred or disrupts unity of Muslims.

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian president Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safavi also expressed his disappointment and strongly condemned the controversial remarks against revered Islamic figures.

Aga Hassan said: “Those that demonise a sect or revered Islamic figures must be isolated”. He said that instead of rousing the masses with fiery speeches, let there be talk of the compassion, charity and forbearance Islam stresses upon.