AAP expels Gurdeep Bath after he files nomination in Barnala

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Tuesday, expelled its Barnala district president Gurdeep Singh Bath from the party for his anti-party activities. The action against Bath came shortly after he filed his nomination for the Barnala by-election as an independent to contest against the AAP candidate, Harinder Dhaliwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Tuesday, expelled its Barnala district president Gurdeep Singh Bath from the party for his anti-party activities. (HT File)

The by elections, including Barnala, are scheduled for November 13.

Bath, who has been Barnala district president since 2018, had raised a banner of revolt soon after the party gave ticket to Harinder Dhaliwal who is said to be a close friend of Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Hayer.

Bath had claimed that both the central and state AAP leadership had already assured him of the ticket. Also, to protest the party’s decision to field Harinder Dhaliwal, Bath had resigned from the post of Barnala planning board chief.

AAP, in its expulsion letter, issued to Gurdeep Bath, has stated that it came to their notice that he had filed his nomination against the party candidate and gave media statements against the party both the activities have dented the party’s image.

The party said that Bath’s activities were tantamount to indiscipline, and party won’t tolerate it at all. Therefore, there was no other option other than expelling him from the party’s primary membership.