Jalandhar bypoll result will be verdict on our govt’s performance: Harpal Cheema

Chandigarh : The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll is a must-win for the ruling AAP in Punjab. The party had suffered a shock defeat in the by-election to Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, which was represented by chief minister Bhagwant Mann twice, in June last year just three months after it swept to power in the state. The party cannot afford another loss ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections. AAP’s Jalandhar election in-charge and Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema says they are 100% confident that they will emerge victorious.

The Doaba region, in which the Jalandhar (reserved) seat falls, is a tricky territory where the AAP had faced a tough fight from the Congress in the 2022 assembly elections despite its impressive performance elsewhere.

The ruling party is going all out to wrest the parliamentary seat where it has fielded ex-MLA Sushil Rinku, who defected from the Congress, as its candidate. In a conversation with HT, AAP’s Jalandhar election in-charge and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, one of the party’s most prominent Dalit leaders, speaks about the importance the bypoll holds for the party, its strategy and the electoral fight. Edited excerpts.

How significant is the Jalandhar bypoll for AAP?

It’s an important election because the AAP got the national party status only a few days ago. It is our first election as a national party. Being a national party, we must have a presence in Parliament. Secondly, with just one year to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, this is the best time to expose the BJP’s policies --- how inflation surged, how the price of LPG cylinder jumped from ₹400 to ₹1,100, how corporates flourished and the lower and middle classes suffered.

What about the impression that the AAP has a fight on its hands?

When we had not gone there, there was talk of a fight but when we went, we saw that people are thrilled with ‘zero bills’ for electricity, mohalla clinics, and steps taken to end corruption. With free power up to 300 units, people whose monthly income is ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 are saving ₹3,000 or so every month. (Chief minister) Bhagwant Mann ji works tirelessly and most of the poll guarantees have already been implemented. People are appreciating the fact that he is the first CM who visits two-three places daily and also goes to his office regularly.

Considering AAP’s emphasis on their accomplishments during this election, is it fair to say that the bypoll result will be a verdict on the government’s performance?

Absolutely. People will put their stamp on the work done by our government. We are 100% confident that we will emerge victorious.

In this quadrangular contest, which party do you consider to be the main opponent?

It will be a one-sided contest. Things are already moving in that direction. The BJP and SAD are lagging way behind and the Congress is in the fray for the second position. The BJP’s arrogance and undemocratic face are now apparent to people. They have always rejected those who tread this path. What sets us apart is that our leaders and volunteers are not arrogant and they meet people daily.

What do you have to say on the Opposition’s charge that the government ‘failed’ on the law-and-order front?

The Opposition has nothing to say against the government. That’s why they are just trying to trump up this thing without any basis. If there is a scrap between two people due to personal enmity or a husband and a wife fight, they call it a law-and-order problem. When the Congress was in power, there were several targeted killings, and the situation was bad. During the SAD-BJP government, things were worse, and there were incidents of sacrilege. The present situation is a thousand times better.

A senior Congress MLA said that AAP is contesting this election just like any other traditional party, poaching their leaders, using money power, etc. What do you have to say?

There is no money power. Our volunteers pay from their own pockets. We are not indulging in any malpractice. There is total transparency. As for leaders from other parties joining us, the AAP is a national party and people are joining it across the country.

During the 2022 assembly polls, the AAP got a tough fight from the Congress in Doaba and its success rate was much lower than in the Malwa and Majha regions. What are you counting on this time?

Compared to the 2017 assembly election, we did far better last year. In this election, we have our work and the achievements of Bhagwant Mann ji over the past year to showcase in addition to a more robust organisation and the ideology of the AAP and (national convener) Arvind Kejriwal.

