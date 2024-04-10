Abrogation of Article 370 helped in eradicating terrorism from J&K: UP CM Yogi

Ahead of first phase polling for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency on April 19, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, invoked Ram Temple, revocation of Article 370, overall development, welfare schemes for poor strata and a ‘scared’ and ‘beleaguered’ Pakistan to woo the voters. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Union minister of state (ind. charge) Science & Technology and BJP candidate from Udhampur-Kathua seat Jitendra Singh during the public rally ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Kathua on Wednesday. (ANI)

On his maiden visit to J&K after consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at Ayodhya, the UP CM urged a clear mandate from the people for incumbent MP and Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is seeking third consecutive term since 2014, at an election rally here.

As per 2011 census, the constituency has 58.15 percent Hindu population and Muslims comprise 40.68 percent. It has over 16.23 lakh electorates.

“On the second day of Navratri, I bow my head before this land of our gods, deities, saints and martyrs where Shyama Prasad Mukherjee made supreme sacrifice (for one nation, one flag and one constitution). For 70 years, no government can take decision on revocation of Article 370. Today I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, who wiped out the root of terrorism and ended Article 370,” he said.

He claimed that be it Srinagar’s Lal Chowk or Delhi’s Lal Qila, there has been excitement and enthusiasm among the people of Kashmir post revocation of Article 370, which had been an impediment in the region’s development and inclusion in the national mainstream.

“While Article 370, the root cause of terrorism, is done and dusted with and Naxalism has also been cured, India is on the path to progress. All round development in the form of highways, railways, roads, rapid rail, metro, IITs, IIMs, medical colleges, AIIMS, tunnels and modern infrastructure happens when there is a strong government in place,” he said.

He, however, blamed the Congress for India’s Partition.

“India got freedom in 1947 but Congress’ greed for power caused nation’s partition a day before. For us, the nation comes first. Nation’s sovereignty and integrity are supreme for us,” he said.

He also accused Congress of constantly neglecting Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir was orphaned by the previous regimes. It was left at the mercy of God. Congress’ behaviour with nation is no surprise because it considered the nation as its personal fiefdom. Whenever there was a crisis in the nation, they left it in lurch and fled,” he said while drawing parallels between Congress rule and BJP’s performance in the past 10 years.

Attributing peace on the Indo-Pak borders to BJP government’s strong approach, he said, “Today, borders are secure. No intruder from Pakistan can intrude and cause problem. It’s not possible. Today, even if a cracker is burst, Pakistan quickly comes up with clarification that it has no involvement. They now know that if there’s something then it may cost them dearly. And, all this happens when there is a strong government at the centre”.

“PM Modi, who made India fifth largest economy pushing UK behind, now want to make India third largest economy,” he said.

Invokes Ram Temple and resurgence in Hinduism

The UP CM also claimed that ever since the BJP stormed to power in 2014 and re-elected in 2019, there has been resurgence in Hinduism.

“See the change in India today. Earlier, people were hesitant calling themselves Hindus and scared to take the name of Ayodhya. I still remember when I became CM in 2017 and went to Ayodhya. My people asked me what I was doing. They told me that my visit would annoy some people. I told them that why should I compromise my religion and that it was not possible for me,” he said.

He further said, “When good government comes to power then long wait of 500 years also comes to an end. Today, Ram Temple has been constructed. Would Congress have ever constructed it”.

He also lashed out at the Congress for denying the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

“These accidental Hindus raised questions on Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. There can be no bigger insinuation with religious sentiments. They tried to insult our deities by raising questions on the existence of Lord Ram and Krishna,” he said.

Seeking votes from the people for a clear mandate to the BJP for third consecutive term, he cited developmental projects, various welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden, Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India becoming a big power, safe and secure environment in the country under BJP rule.

UP cleansed completely, no riot in past 7 years

Yogi Adityanath also recalled how law and order in UP was thrown to the winds.

“Every second day there were riots and curfews imposed for months together but in the past seven years since I became CM, not a single riot has taken place and nowhere curfew imposed. On the contrary Kawar Yatra of Lord Shiva take place with pomp and show,” he said.

He also referred to UP being the first state in the country which banned loudspeakers in religious places.

“Whosoever does riots in UP, we hang him upside down. We don’t think much,” he said.