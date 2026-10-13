Activists protest outside Bhiwani MLA’s house over cattle deaths

Members of the Gau Raksha Dal staged a protest at the residence of Bhiwani MLA Ghanshyam Saraf, to protest the alleged deaths of cattle due to excessive feeding of religious offerings during Shradh Amavasya. The protesters demanded a widespread awareness campaign to educate people about safe cattle-feeding practices. (HT Photo for representation)

Led by dal president Sanjay Parmar, the protesters expressed resentment against the government and administration and demanded concrete measures to ensure cattle safety.

According to the activists, 10 cows died after being fed excessive quantities of roti, kheer, puri, halwa and other fried food, while 37 others are undergoing treatment at a gaushala near Meham Gate. Five more cattle deaths were reported from different parts of the city, but residents had buried the animals before the activists could reach the spots, they claimed.

Parmar said people traditionally offered gaugras (food for cows) on Shradh Amavasya as a religious practice. However, feeding excessive quantities of food without adequate knowledge could prove fatal for cattle, he said.

He said that the organisation had been making people aware of the risks several days before the occasion, but such incidents continued to occur.

Describing the deaths as a serious concern, Parmar said the responsibility for protecting cattle rested with society, the administration and the government. The protesters demanded a widespread awareness campaign to educate people about safe cattle-feeding practices.