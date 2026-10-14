Amid overcrowding concerns, Himachal to limit Triund camping to 240 tents

The Himachal Pradesh forest department has initiated the process of capping camping at Triund, one of the state’s most popular trekking destinations in the Dhauladhar mountain range in Kangra district, at 240 tents across a designated three-hectare glade. The move aims to prevent overcrowding and ensure transparency in camping operations while protecting the ecological integrity of the Triund landscape. According to officials, only 80 tents will be allowed per hectare. (Picture only for representational purpose)

According to forest officials, under the ecotourism mandate, all trekking and hiking activities are to be undertaken through trained tourist guides to ensure visitors’ health and safety, fix accountability and protect the ecology. The general body of the Dharamshala Ecotourism Society has also taken a decision to make it mandatory for all trekking and hiking activities to be conducted through trained and registered guides after October.

Dharamshala divisional forest officer (DFO) Amit Sharma said, “We held a meeting with the hotel association, the Adventure Tour Operators Association and other stakeholders. They have all agreed to this initiative. Within the carrying capacity, only 80 tents will be allowed per hectare.”

“A fresh registration process has been initiated, and we have invited applications from tourist guides seeking registration until Friday (October 16). To regulate camping, we will distribute allocation of 240 tents among the registered guides,” he said.

Triund trek is one of Himachal’s most popular trekking destinations. The beginner-level trek attracts thousands of domestic and international visitors every year. During the last financial year (2025-26), around 77,000 trekkers were recorded on the Triund trail.

Dharamshala Hotel Association president Ashwani Bamba said, “Tourists visit Triund to enjoy its ecology and landscape, which need to be protected.”

After a huge rush of tourists earlier this month, the forest department has already capped the number of tourists entering the Triund landscape at 1,000 per day, including those availing of camping facilities.