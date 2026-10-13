Anti-drug activist shot dead in Punjab's Mansa, was questioning chemist over illegal sale

Chandigarh: Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight by a medical store owner in Punjab’s Mansa district on Tuesday, triggering a major political backlash against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Police outside the chemist shop in Mansa, where anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot at on Tuesday morning. He later succumbed to injuries in hospital. (HT Photo)

According to the police, Jhota was questioning the chemist over the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs to an individual and was recording the confrontation on his mobile phone. In the video, Jhota can be heard noting that the shop owner had drawn a pistol before the man allegedly opened fire. Jhota was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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Family seeks security, vows to fight on

Speaking amid public protests in Mansa, Jhota’s father accused the Bhagwant Mann-led administration of failing to protect his son and said that his grandchildren now face threats to their lives. “The Punjab government did not provide him with any security. Nobody protected us, and now my grandchildren are at risk,” his father said, appealing to the Centre for intervention.

He vowed to continue his son’s anti-drug fight: “We will continue fighting this war against drugs. As long as I am alive, I will keep raising my voice. I am not afraid of dying; I am ready to take a bullet.” He called on the public to assemble for a demonstration in Mansa to demand accountability.

Political backlash

The killing has intensified political heat on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, with opposition leaders uniting to demand accountability over the state’s flagship anti-drug drive, Yudh Nashean Virudh.

Former state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring the murder was a direct fallout of broken law and order, noting that Jhota was previously subjected to false charges and arrest in 2023 without official backing. Party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira alleged that a “politician-police-drug mafia nexus” operates freely across the state.

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Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal labelled the incident “criminal negligence,” asserting that state authorities repeatedly ignored Jhota’s warnings. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the activist was targeted while documenting illicit drug sales on camera.

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu questioned Mann’s management of the home portfolio, alleging that law enforcement and citizens alike have been left unprotected against organised crime and local cartels.

Strict action to be taken: AAP govt

Defending the state’s stance, AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu condemned the incident and promised strict legal action.

“Information confirms the murder was committed by a chemist shop owner. No individual in Punjab will be permitted to take the law into their own hands, and the strictest action will be taken against the guilty,” Pannu said.

Police investigations are underway.