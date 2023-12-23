Army foils infiltration bid in Akhnoor, one shot dead

Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Indo-Pak international border in Khour sector of Akhnoor sub-division in Jammu district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Indian Army soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control (LoC) after an infiltration attempt by four heavily-armed terrorists at Akhnoor, in Jammu district, Saturday. (PTI)

Nagrota based White Knight Corps took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to relay the information.

“Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of #Khour, #Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB,” White Knight Corps wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, the army’s search operations in the jungles of Dera Ki Gali continued for the third straight day on Saturday to neutralise the attackers.

On Thursday, armed terrorists had ambushed two army vehicles—an SUV (Gypsy) and a one-ton truck killing four soldiers besides injuring three.

“On Saturday, the army continued with its searches in the jungles of DKG and twice opened speculative fire at a cave and in the woods following suspicion,” said intel officials.

However, there was no fresh contact with the terrorists, they added.

Following the killing of three civilians, allegedly under army’s custody at Bafliaz on Friday evening, the administration suspended mobile internet services in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

A massive search operation was launched immediately after the attack in the densely forested areas, also covering nearby Thannamandi in Rajouri but there was no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists so far, the officials said.

“Mobile internet services were suspended as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problem,” said a police officer, who wished anonymity.

The circulation of a few video clips purportedly showing the torture of the suspects has further fuelled resentment among the local population.

HT, which has access to the disturbing video clips, however, could not independently verify their veracity.

Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in sensitive pockets of the districts to maintain peace.

Following the death of three men, four civilians identified as Mohammad Zulfkar, his brother Mohammad Betab, Fazal Hussain and Mohammad Farooq, who were among nine picked up by the army for questioning, were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital Rajouri with alleged torture injuries.

The three men, who died due to alleged torture inside the army camp, were identified as Safeer Hussain, 43, Mohammad Showket, 22, and Shabir Ahmad, 32, all residents of Topa Peer village of Bafliaz.