Assault on medical officer: Haryana docs end strike as 6 cops suspended

Three days after the doctors in Karnal went on a strike, which was then extended to the entire state, it was called off on Sunday.

The medical services will continue at all hospitals in the state from Monday, doctors announced.

The decision was taken by the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) after a meeting with Karnal deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on the registration of FIR against Gharounda SHO and other cops.

After the meeting, HCMSA president Dr Anil Yadav said that the DC ordered suspension of six other cops for their alleged involvement in the case on Wednesday night when medical officer Prashant Chauhan was assaulted at his hospital and detained for nearly an hour.

In total seven cops have been suspended till now, including Gharounda SHO inspector Deepak Kumar.

Sources said that the suspended cops include those present at the Community Health Centre (CHC) when SHO slapped Chauhan as well as other cops deployed at the hospital for security, but were absent on Holi.

The names of the six cops have not been divulged by the police department.

HCMSA member Dr Deepak Goyal said that Chauhan’s family expressed displeasure over the police action so far and have decided to take the legal route to get a case registered against the SHO and other cops.

“We respect their decision and will stand by them till the case is registered. We are thankful to the DC, civil surgeon and other medical bodies for their support,” he added.