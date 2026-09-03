Back BJP’s ‘double-engine model’ for Punjab’s development: Poonia

Punjab BJP in-charge Santosh Poonia on Wednesday urged people to support the BJP’s “double-engine model” for the state’s development, peace and communal harmony, while ruling out speculation of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) or any other political party. During his visit, Poonia paid obeisance at the Durgiana Temple, Golden Temple and Central Valmiki Tirath. (HT PHOTO)

On the concluding day of his maiden three-day visit to Punjab, Poonia ruled out any alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal and said the BJP would contest all 117 assembly seats in the forthcoming elections on its own strength and organisational capabilities.

Expressing concern over the growing drug menace and corruption, Poonia said the BJP was preparing a dedicated and foolproof action plan to tackle drugs and narco-terrorism in the state. He also stressed the need to strengthen the party organisation up to the booth level.

Poonia assured party workers that every dedicated worker would be given due respect and responsibility, with experienced senior leaders and new workers working in coordination.

During his visit, Poonia paid obeisance at the Durgiana Temple, Golden Temple and Central Valmiki Tirath.

Claiming that BJP-ruled states were witnessing rapid development, Poonia appealed to the people of Punjab to place their faith in the party’s “double-engine model”, keeping in mind the state’s progress and the safety and future of the coming generations.

BJP workers accorded a grand welcome to Poonia at the party’s district office, led by district president Salil Kapoor.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, former MP and former state president Shwait Malik, state general secretary Anil Sareen and state vice-president Rakesh Rathore were among those present.