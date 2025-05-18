Bail plea of Bishnoi-linked assault accused rejected

A local court has rejected the regular bail application of an accused in connection with a case involving attack on a cafe owner in association with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi at Morni road in 2014. Accused Ravinder Kali, alias Rajpoot, is facing multiple charges, including murder bid and offences under the Arms Act. Accused Ravinder Kali, alias Rajpoot, is facing multiple charges, including murder bid and offences under the Arms Act. (iStock)

According to the FIR registered in 2014, a group of 10-12 armed men attacked the owner of Dark Knight cafe with swords, sticks and firearms, “intending to kill them” at around 3 am on September 20 that year. Complainant Kapil, one of the owners, sustained injuries along with two of his friends. The motive behind the attack was reportedly a dispute, said to have originated in 2013 between Kapil’s friend and some of the assailants.

The police investigation suggested that the conspiracy was hatched by one Inderpreet Parry, who had claimed the attack was revenge against Kapil who burnt his (Parry’s) car. The police FIR mentioned that Parry had named Lawrence Bishnoi with whom the conspiracy was hatched in jail following which the latter allegedly sent his associates for the assault.

Several arrests were made in the case. One of them was Manmeet Singh alias Pisa who disclosed to the police about Parry’s hand in the crime, the probe report stated. Amandeep Joshi alias Rajbir Joshi’s statement named others, leading to more arrests and recovery of weapons. The police FIR further mentioned that Parry had confessed the crime, revealing his motive and naming several accomplices, including Kali. Lawrence Bishnoi was also arrested for his role.

Ravinder Kali was arrested on April 28, 2015, and a “weapon” was recovered. His bail plea was opposed by the prosecution, citing his past record of jumping bail (declared a proclaimed offender) and multiple convictions, including murder bid and drug offences.

Considering the circumstances, the court refused to grant him bail.

Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (murder bid), 452 (house-trespass) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC besides Section 25 (punishments for offenses related to arms and ammunition) of the Arms Act were slapped by the Chandimandir police station.