BJP will be wiped out in 4 states: J&K Congress gen secy Mir

The exit poll results of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana continued to make the noise in the union territory on Sunday. Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be completely wiped out in the elections in the four states, J&K, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. However, BJP leader Sofi Yousuf, fighting from Bijbehara constituency, said that the exit poll results were not trustworthy. Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be completely wiped out in the elections in the four states, J&K, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. However, BJP leader Sofi Yousuf, fighting from Bijbehara constituency, said that the exit poll results were not trustworthy. (HT File)

“Our assessment says, people are going to say goodbye to the BJP in J&K, in Haryana there is a good wave of Congress where all surveys in the last 6 months were saying change will happen,” Mir, who is Congress candidate from Dooru south Kashmir, said.

J&K elections were held in three phases and ended on October 1 with 63.9% polling while Haryana polls on Saturday recorded 65.6% voting.

The exit poll results on Saturday gave Congress a clear victory over the BJP in Haryana and an edge in Jammu and Kashmir with its alliance partner National Conference expected to emerge as the single largest party.

The former J&K Congress chief also said that in the coming Maharashtra elections, NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray’s party will have good achievements and will form government with good numbers. “In Jharkhand, our coalition government has done good work even beyond the manifesto,” Mir said.

“In all the four states undergoing elections, you will witness complete wipe-out of BJP,” he said.

BJP leader Sofi Yousuf said that they don’t trust exit polls much. “Some independents are joining us, and a BJP-led government will be formed in Haryana,” he said.

“In J&K, BJP will emerge as the single largest party and we would have the right to form a government, and CM will also be ours,” he added.

“When the results come out on October 8, it will become clear that the exit polls were not right,” he said.

Yousuf said, “The BJP didn’t fight elections on various seats (particularly in Kashmir). On those seats, independent candidates, who are winning, are ours. Also, there are smaller groups who are with us whom we have helped as a party.”

On Saturday, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had termed the exit polls “time pass”.

“I’m amazed channels are bothering with exit polls especially after the fiasco of the recent general elections. I’m ignoring all the noise on channels, social media, WhatsApp etc. as the only numbers that matter will be revealed on October 8. The rest is just time-pass,” he said.