BJP will contest all 117 seats on its own strength: Poonia

Amid growing speculation over possible alliances ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, BJP’s Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia has made the party’s position clear, categorically saying the BJP will contest all 117 seats in the state on its own strength without an alliance with any party. BJP’s Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia chairing a party meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT)

“I am repeating again. It may seem boring to you, but the BJP will contest elections from 117 seats on its own strength and capability,” Poonia told reporters during a press conference.

Poonia began his three-day maiden visit to Punjab on Monday during which he will hold a series of meetings with the state leadership and various organisational teams to review party activities ahead of the state elections.

“As a representative of the high command, I am denying all reports of alliance with full authority,” said Poonia to a volley of questions on the issue.

He said senior leaders of the party, who were advocating for an alliance, might have their own opinions, but the high command’s opinion remained to contest all 117 seats independently.

Asked specifically about reports of a possible political understanding between the BJP and jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De, the Punjab in-charge categorically denied any such discussion.

Political speculation on social media or in political circles, he said, should not automatically be treated as the BJP’s official strategy.

‘Meeting the Prime Minister does not indicate an alliance’

On questions about meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal being interpreted as signs of a possible reunion, the BJP leader said a political meeting did not necessarily mean an alliance was being discussed.

Poonia said the Prime Minister was the democratic head of the country and leaders from different political parties met him from time to time to discuss various issues.

He said such meetings should not automatically be interpreted as negotiations for an electoral alliance.

Poonia’s remarks align with the BJP’s recent position in Punjab. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon had also ruled out any alliance with the SAD.

On August 7, Sukhbir met the Prime Minister at Parliament House in New Delhi, fuelling talks of a possible reunion between the erstwhile partners after their acrimonious split in 2020 over the three contentious farm laws.

In the 23 years after joining hands in 1996, the parties together formed governments in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and 2012.

‘BJP’s strength lies in its cadre’

Poonia said his immediate focus would be on understanding the organisation in Punjab, reviewing its functioning and further strengthening the party structure from the booth level to the state level.

Meetings with the BJP core committee, office-bearers, district presidents and district in-charges will form part of his three-day visit.

Poonia said the BJP’s strength lay in its cadre and that the party’s endeavour would remain to keep workers at the centre of organisational activities.

“There are limited organisational positions and tickets for elections, but the party has always made efforts to give due respect and responsibility to its workers. Those who remain continuously connected with the party and work with commitment are certainly recognised by the organisation,” he asserted.

He cited the BJP’s political journey to underline his point. Referring to the party’s early electoral performance, he said in the first Lok Sabha elections in 1952, it had three seats and around 3% of the vote share, while by 2019, its seats increased to 303.

He cited Tripura as an example of how political assumptions could change, pointing out that the BJP had once had no seats there but subsequently formed a government with a full majority.

He also referred to Haryana, where there had once been a perception that the BJP could win elections elsewhere but would struggle to come to power in Haryana. The party, he said, eventually changed that perception through its organisational strength.

BJP to launch ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

Poonia announced that the BJP’s “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” would be organised from September 17 to October 17 across the country, including Punjab.

He said the campaign would not merely be a celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, but would focus on social service and public welfare.

The programme has been conceived around the Prime Minister’s broader vision that politics should not be restricted to slogans but should also be rooted in social responsibility.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years in public executive office on October 7, 2026, having taken oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, and subsequently served as the country’s Prime Minister for over 12 years.

Poonia said the month-long campaign would include programmes relating to cleanliness, women empowerment, youth, innovation and other social causes. Programmes will be organised at the booth, circle, district and state levels.