Punjab: Two Pakistani drones shot down by BSF in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2023 01:04 PM IST

One of the downed black quadcopters of DJI Matrice RTK 300 make was ferrying two packets containing 2.6kg of heroin that has been confiscated

Two Pakistani drones were shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night as the UAVs attempted to enter India crossing the international border in Punjab, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

One of the black quadcopters of DJI Matrice 300 RTK make recovered from the border area in the Amritsar district of Punjab on Friday night. (HT Photo)
Both incidents were reported from the forward areas of Amritsar district.

The first drone, a black quadcopter of DJI Matrice 300 RTK make, was recovered from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district. BSF personnel intercepted this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing at it around 9 pm on Friday.

The second drone, a quadcopter of the same DJI Matrice RTK 300 make, was recovered from Rattan Khurd village in the district after troops fired at it at 9.30pm, the spokesperson said.

In the second case, two packets attached to the drone containing 2.6kg of suspected heroin were also recovered. Four luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment for easy detection.

drones india pakistan punjab + 2 more
