Cash, jewellery worth 3 lakh stolen from PGI doctor’s home in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 21, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Dr Arora, an associate professor at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), resides with his family in Sector 11-B, while his mother, Inderjeet Arora, lives alone in the house where thieves struck

Unidentified burglars targeted a house in Sector 11-A, Chandigarh, while its elderly owner was away, making off with cash and jewellery worth over 3 lakh. The theft was discovered on Thursday evening when Dr Amit Arora, the victim’s son, visited the house after a two-day gap and found the locks broken.

Inderjeet, the victim, had been in Dera Beas since December 12, leaving the house locked. (iStock)
Inderjeet, the victim, had been in Dera Beas since December 12, leaving the house locked. (iStock)

Dr Arora, an associate professor at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), resides with his family in Sector 11-B, while his mother, Inderjeet Arora, lives alone in the house where thieves struck.

Inderjeet had been in Dera Beas since December 12, leaving the house locked.

Dr Arora said he routinely checked the house after work but had not done so for two days. On December 19, at around 4:30 pm, he found the front door lock broken. Upon entering the house, he discovered the bedroom door, and a wooden cupboard inside had also been forced open. Clothes and jewellery boxes were scattered across the floor.

“I immediately video-called my mother to inform her about the situation. During the call, she identified the stolen items, which included a gold bracelet, gulliband, pendant, chain, two pairs of earrings, and 25,000 cash. These items, gifted by my grandmother, hold great sentimental value,” said Dr. Arora.

Police were alerted, and a team, including a mobile forensic unit, inspected the scene. Based on Dr Arora’s statement, an FIR under Section 305(a) BNS (theft in a dwelling house) was registered against unknown persons at the Sector 11 police station.

