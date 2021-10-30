Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Centre allows Chandigarh DC Brar to continue in city till further orders
The administration is also awaiting a decision on the panel of three IAS officers of the Haryana cadre sent to the MHA for the post of Chandigarh DC
Chandigarh administration is learned to have recommended the name of IAS officer Vinay Pratap Singh for the post of DC. The Haryana government had sent a panel of three IAS officers to the administration - Vinay Pratap Singh, Prabhjot Singh and Mukul Kumar. (HT File)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:35 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After the UT administration sought three months’ extension in the tenure of incumbent deputy commissioner (DC) Mandip Singh Brar, the Centre on Friday allowed him to continue as DC till further orders.

Confirming the development, a senior UT official, said, “The administration had sent a request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for three-month extension of Brar’s tenure. Though the MHA hasn’t extended the tenure as of now, it has permitted the administration to not relieve him till further orders.” Brar’s three-year term was to end on October 31.

Notably, the administration is also awaiting a decision on the panel of three IAS officers of the Haryana cadre sent to the MHA for the post of Chandigarh DC.

Administration is learned to have recommended the name of IAS officer Vinay Pratap Singh for the post. The Haryana government had sent a panel of three IAS officers to the administration - Vinay Pratap Singh, Prabhjot Singh and Mukul Kumar.

