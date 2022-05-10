Chandigarh: 15-year-old boy, brother held for murder bid on woman
Over a week after a 15-year-old boy and his three brothers attacked a 42-year-old woman for complaining to his family about misbehaving with her daughter, police on Monday apprehended him and one of his brothers.
The teenager and his brother, aged 17, were sent to a juvenile home, while their two brothers remain at large.
In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, had told the police that the 15-year-old boy had forcibly stopped her daughter while she was returning home from tuition and misbehaved with her.
When her daughter told her about this, she complained to the boy’s parents, who also live in Mauli Jagran.
Angered over her complaint, the 15-year-old, along with his three brothers, forcibly entered her house on April 30 and attacked her with swords and sticks, leaving her seriously injured.
On her complaint, the four brothers were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault with intent to outrage woman’s modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station, and two of them were nabbed on Monday.
-
Delhi: SC scraps plea seeking stay on Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive
The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that its order staying the demolition drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri is not a licence to protect unauthorised encroachments while it turned down a petition by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) seeking a stay on an anti-encroachment drive in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
-
Mohali police recover pistols, car used to murder Vikramjit Middukhera
Police have recovered four countrymade pistols used to murder Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, 33, in Sector 71 in August last year. The recoveries were made following the interrogation of three of the assailants and gangster Bhupi Rana, who were in the custody of Mohali police for 13 days. However, police have yet to confirm the motive behind the daylight murder and the identity of the fourth shooter.
-
23-year-old Chitkara University student killed in car-truck collision at Zirakpur
A 23-year-old student of Chitkara University was killed and Gitika's three friends were injured after their car was hit by a truck while trying to overtake it on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Monday morning. The deceased, Gitika, hailed from Nabha, Patiala. Her two friends, Sahil from Ludhiana and Aditi from Zirakpur, were grievously injured and are on ventilator support at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Gitika died on the way.
-
Chandigarh govt school computer teachers complain contractor demanding ₹27,000
A day after the Hindustan Times highlighted how computer teachers at Chandigarh's government schools were being illegally asked to pay ₹30,000 to register with the new contractor, the teachers said the contractor had lowered the amount to ₹27,000. There are a total of 115 junior and 48 senior computer instructors working in the city's government schools. The said contractor was hired through the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal.
-
Maharana Pratap’s statue vandalised in Gurdaspur
Some miscreants vandalised a statue of Maharana Pratap in Kahnuwan town of Gurdaspur district on his birth anniversary. “I condemn this act of violence. I urge the Punjab chief minister to take the issue of vandalism seriously,” Qadian Congress MLA and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said, disclosing this incident on the social media.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics