Chandigarh | 3 booked for impersonating candidates in firemen recruitment test
Three persons were booked after they were caught impersonating candidates during the physical test for firemen posts, conducted at Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Saturday.
The Chandigarh municipal corporation, in its communiqué to the UT police, stated that during verification, it was found that the face of candidates Aman, Vikram Singh, and Anand -- all from Haryana -- did not match the photo available on the admit card issued by Panjab University, Chandigarh. On being asked to sign so that their signature can be matched with the signature on the admit card, they refused.
On being further questioned, the persons gave names that did not match the ones mentioned on the admit cards. The person who appeared as Vikram Singh claimed that his real name was Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kaithal, the person who appeared as Aman claimed that his real name was Vikas and he was a resident of Hisar and the person who appeared as Anand claimed that his real name was Vinit resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.
Taking note of the development, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra asked the officers involved in taking the physical test to be extra vigilant.
“Verification process is on and appropriate action will be taken,” said Palak Goel, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, East).
A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police lines against the three accused.
Former U-15 cricketer Gulzar Inder Chahal set for innings as PCA president
Punjab Cricket Association is headed for a major overhaul, with former Under-15 World Cup-winning team member and actor Gulzar Inder Chahal set to become the state body's president replacing noted Punjab industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who resigned from the post last month after completing two terms. The duo is expected to be keenly contributing to PCA in the upcoming season. Hailing from Patiala, Chahal, who was the treasurer of the state Congress party committee for a brief period will be the youngest PCA chief.
Ludhiana MC issues notices to 302 shop owners over non-payment of dues
The Ludhiana municipal corporation has issued notices to 302 shop owners for non-payment of rent and property tax. MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that many shop owners have not paid the rent for the last eight years and property tax since it was imposed by the state government in 2013-14. He added that the properties will be sealed if the owners fail to clear dues.
Ludhiana: Businessman arrested for assaulting head constable
A businessman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly manhandling a police officer. Head constable Jatinder Singh from Division Number 6 police station stated in his complaint that a resident of Block-D, Saurav Goyal, Model Town Extension, who owns an oil extraction business brother Abhitosh Goyal had lodged a complaint against the former for harassing and threatening him. Saurav was called to the police station for the enquiry, where he got into a spat with Abhistosh.
Chandigarh | Four arrested in separate NDPS cases
Police arrested four persons in as many drug-related cases. While two persons are arrested with heroin, one each was held with opium and chura post. A cybercrime team in Sector 26 arrested two accused, Mohinder of Sector 12, Panchkula, and Sameer of Lohgarh, Zirakpur. The team recovered 3.72 gm heroin and impounded his vehicle. The two other accused have been identified as Naibgiri of Batlaav in Raipur Rani, and Rajender Kumar of Khangsera in Chandimandir.
Ludhiana: Slum dweller held for raping 25-yr-old woman
The Koom Kalan police arrested a slum dweller on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a 25-year-old woman. Kumar has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 26, who lives at a slum in Koom Kalan's Mahal Ghumana village. He allegedly abducted the woman from her younger sister's wedding in the same village and raped her after taking her to an isolated area near Sutlej river. The FIR was lodged based on the victim's mother's statement.
