Chandigarh administration hikes dearness allowance to 34%

In line with the central government’s decision, the UT administration has enhanced the dearness allowance (DA) of UT employees from the existing 31% to 34% of the basic pay.

The hike will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2022.

The administration has also enhanced the dearness relief (DR) from 28% to 31% from July 1, 2021, and DA from 31% to 34% from January 1, 2022, for pensioners or family pensioners, as per the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission.

For the employees, pensioners or family pensioners, who are drawing their pay as per the Fifth Punjab Pay Commission, the DA has been increased from 196% to 203% from January 1, 2022.