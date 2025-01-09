Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Child rights panel issues notice to pvt school over obscene video in online class

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 10, 2025 05:50 AM IST

CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal said she had received complaints about the incident and has sought an explanation from Sector-46 school

Seeking an explanation, the Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has sent a notice to a private school in Sector 46, Chandigarh, over reports of an obscene video allegedly played during an online class

Chandigarh director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said he had also not received any complaint but has sought more details from the school. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Chandigarh director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said he had also not received any complaint but has sought more details from the school. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal said she had received complaints about the incident and has sought an explanation from the school. “While there have been no formal complaints made to the authorities, we will check from our end as it’s a serious offence. We have roped in officials of the cyber cell of the police as well to check on what had happened.”

UT director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said he had also not received any complaint but has sought more details from the school.

As cold conditions become severe, the UT education department has called for online classes for students of classes below 8. The incident occurred on Tuesday during the math online class of Class 6. It was not clear who had played the alleged video and no statement has yet come from the school.

