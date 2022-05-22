Chandigarh | Cloud cover likely on Sunday, rain gods may smile on city on Monday
The city experienced a temperature dip owing to cloudy weather conditions on Saturday, while Met officials said that similar conditions will continue to prevail on Sunday as well.
Speaking about this, IMD officials said, “A Western Disturbance (WD) is active in the region due to which the sky remained cloudy on Saturday and similar conditions can be expected on Sunday as well. There are chances of light rain on Monday and Tuesday. It is likely that the system will be at its strongest on Monday. Clear weather is likely again from Wednesday. Temperature is likely to fall significantly – to below 35°C -- during this time.”
Because of the cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 42.9°C on Friday to 39.5°C on Saturday, 1.4°C above normal. Minimum temperature went down from 28.2°C on Friday to 27.9°C on Saturday, 4.6°C above normal.
In the next three days maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 37°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 27°C.
11 flights from Delhi diverted to Chandigarh int’l airport
Mohali: Eleven domestic flights landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday night after they were diverted from Indira Gandhi International (Delhi) Airport due to bad weather conditions, the airport spokesperson said on Saturday.
The spokesperson said, “On Friday night, the weather condition of Delhi was not favourable for flight landing and hence the air traffic control (ATC) requested Chandigarh ATC to accept diversions of eleven flights. Chandigarh Airport authorities coordinated with ATC and all ground-handling agencies, and accommodated 11 Delhi-bound flights from various domestic cities.
The diverted flights were from Kolkata, Aurangabad, Srinagar, Bombay, Patna, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, and Amaravati. The respective airlines provided all facilities and refreshments to their passengers on time.
The diverted flights took off for Delhi on early Saturday morning when the weather conditions became favourable.
-
Punjab and Haryana HC upholds man’s seven-year jail term for allowing daughter to be sexually abused
The Punjab and Haryana high court upheld the seven-year jail term awarded to a Jalandhar-based man convicted of allowing his daughter to be sexually abused for ₹ 100. The case was reported in 2017 and a trial court had convicted the accused in 2019. While appealing against the trial court's order, the accused had claimed that the allegations had been levelled against him due to a matrimonial dispute with his wife.
-
Forum of retired V-Cs and directors meets in Chandigarh to discuss region’s development
Retired vice-chancellors and directors of public universities and medical institutions settled in the tricity on Friday held a meeting of their newly-constituted think tank, 'Forum of retired vice-chancellors and directors', on the development of the north-western India. The forum added that public institutions, particularly in education, agriculture and health, have played a pivotal role in economic and social development and suggested greater state patronage by allocating handsome funds on priority.
-
Chandigarh administrator inspects Hallomajra school after reports of inadequacies
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday visited the Government High School in Hallomajra with UT adviser Dharam Pal and education department officials after reports of a few classes being taken under a tin shed in the sweltering heat. Purohit discussed making a new school in Hallomajra and asked for Class 9 and 10 students to be sent to the government school in Makhan Majra in the meantime.
-
Ludhiana: PESCO staffer booked for supplying contraband to jail inmates
A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation employee has been booked for allegedly supplying contraband to two inmates of Borstal Jail. Superintendent of Borstal Jail, Anu Malik, told police that they had conducted a surprise check on Friday and recovered ₹200, tobacco and six intoxicant pills from inmates Pandav Das and Raj Kumar. During questioning, the duo told them that PESCO employee Jasvir Singh used to smuggle the contraband into the jail and sell it to them.
-
Former U-15 cricketer Gulzar Inder Chahal set for innings as PCA president
Punjab Cricket Association is headed for a major overhaul, with former Under-15 World Cup-winning team member and actor Gulzar Inder Chahal set to become the state body's president replacing noted Punjab industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who resigned from the post last month after completing two terms. The duo is expected to be keenly contributing to PCA in the upcoming season. Hailing from Patiala, Chahal, who was the treasurer of the state Congress party committee for a brief period will be the youngest PCA chief.
