Chandigarh: Cong, AAP object proceedings of recent House meet; call it ‘illegal’

The councillors and leaders of opposition parties—Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) met the municipal commissioner Amit Kumar on Friday and handed over a memorandum and termed the proceedings of the last house meeting as “illegal”. The joint delegation, led by Congress president HS Lucky and AAP president Vijay Pal Singh, alleged that the entire process violated democratic norms and procedures. (HT File photo)

According to the Opposition, crucial agendas were passed illegally when Opposition councillors were forcibly evicted from the House. Senior deputy mayor Jasbir Singh Bunty and deputy mayor Taruna Mehta were also present.

Lucky said, “Congress and AAP are fully committed to the development of Chandigarh, but they also firmly believe that the assets of the MC—especially the V3 roads—should only have been handed over to the Chandigarh Administration on certain conditions. The Opposition had clearly demanded that the roads be transferred only temporarily for recarpeting purposes, and once the work was completed, they must be returned to the corporation.”

“However, the BJP-led MC ignored this legitimate and reasonable demand. When AAP councillors requested voting on the issue, they were forcibly removed from the House, prompting Congress and AAP councillors to register a strong protest and stage a joint walkout. Taking undue advantage of the absence of Opposition councillors, the BJP majority not only approved the transfer of V3 roads but also hurriedly passed a highly controversial agenda concerning the sale of valuable MC land in Manimajra”, Lucky said, adding that, “Why is there such a hurry to sell this land? What is the reason behind this haste?”

AAP President Vijay Pal Singh alleged that the entire Manimajra land matter is riddled with suspicions and raises several serious questions. He said, “There is definitely something wrong here that needs to be corrected. The questions raised by Opposition councillors are fully justified and deserve proper scrutiny. Why sell only 7.7 acres of land and not the full 19 acres? That would increase the revenue for the MC.”

Both parties jointly demanded that the House meeting be reconvened immediately so that these agendas can be thoroughly debated in the true spirit of democracy.

Prominent leaders present at the meeting included councillors Premlata, Darshana Rani, Jaswinder Kaur, Sachin Galav, Ramchander Yadav, Yogesh Dhingra, along with party leaders Yadvinder Mehta, Sunny Aulakh, Vikrant Tanwar, and others.