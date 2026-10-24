Chandigarh consumer panel orders dealer to pay ₹10k over faulty scooter speedometer

The district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed a city-based two-wheeler dealer to pay ₹10,000 as compensation to a customer for supplying an incompatible speedometer for his Honda Activa and failing to refund the amount paid for the spare part. The commission observed that the complainant had provided the vehicle’s registration certificate to help the dealer identify the correct spare part. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission also directed M/s Charisma Goldwheels, Hero MotoCorp, Industrial Area, to refund ₹1,175 paid by complainant Mam Chand Saini, along with interest at 9% per annum, besides litigation expenses.

In his complaint, Saini said he visited the dealership on October 22, 2025, to replace the damaged speedometer of his Honda Activa. He paid ₹1,175 for the replacement part after relying on the dealer’s technical expertise.

However, the speedometer arranged by the dealer the following day was oversized and incompatible with the vehicle and could not be installed, he said. Instead of rectifying the mistake, the dealer allegedly demanded another ₹1,175 to arrange a replacement without refunding the original amount or taking back the incompatible part.

Saini subsequently sent a legal notice to the dealer on November 22, 2025, but received no response. He then approached the commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The commission observed that the complainant had provided the vehicle’s registration certificate to help the dealer identify the correct spare part. Despite this, the dealer failed to supply a compatible component or refund the amount paid.

It further noted that the dealer did not appear to contest the complaint, leaving the complainant’s documentary evidence unrebutted.

Holding the dealer liable for deficiency in service, the commission observed that Saini had been compelled to approach the consumer forum to recover a relatively small amount despite attempting to resolve the matter directly. It said the resulting inconvenience, harassment and litigation expenses warranted compensation.

The commission accordingly directed the dealer to refund ₹1,175 with 9% annual interest, pay ₹10,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, and bear the litigation expenses.