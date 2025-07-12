Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Expect cloudy weather over weekend: IMD

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:50 AM IST

IMD officials said the monsoon axis has shifted southwards and is currently passing over Bikaner. Due to this, the chances of rain are lower in Chandigarh and surrounding areas. However, light showers may still occur owing to the high humidity levels.

After a week of rain and overcast skies, the city is expected to see dry weather with partly cloudy skies over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Chances of rain are likely to return next week.

After a week of rain and overcast skies, the city is expected to see dry weather with partly cloudy skies over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Chances of rain are likely to return next week. (HT File)
After a week of rain and overcast skies, the city is expected to see dry weather with partly cloudy skies over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Chances of rain are likely to return next week. (HT File)

The maximum temperature rose from 30.8°C on Thursday to 34.9°C on Friday, one degree above normal, while the minimum increased from 24.3°C to 25.7°C, also a degree below normal. Over the next three days, maximum temperatures are forecast to stay between 33°C and 34°C, and minimums between 26°C and 27°C.

IMD officials said the monsoon axis has shifted southwards and is currently passing over Bikaner. Due to this, the chances of rain are lower in Chandigarh and surrounding areas. However, light showers may still occur owing to the high humidity levels.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Expect cloudy weather over weekend: IMD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On