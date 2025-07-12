Chandigarh: Expect cloudy weather over weekend: IMD

After a week of rain and overcast skies, the city is expected to see dry weather with partly cloudy skies over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Chances of rain are likely to return next week. After a week of rain and overcast skies, the city is expected to see dry weather with partly cloudy skies over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Chances of rain are likely to return next week. (HT File)

The maximum temperature rose from 30.8°C on Thursday to 34.9°C on Friday, one degree above normal, while the minimum increased from 24.3°C to 25.7°C, also a degree below normal. Over the next three days, maximum temperatures are forecast to stay between 33°C and 34°C, and minimums between 26°C and 27°C.

IMD officials said the monsoon axis has shifted southwards and is currently passing over Bikaner. Due to this, the chances of rain are lower in Chandigarh and surrounding areas. However, light showers may still occur owing to the high humidity levels.