Chandigarh Golf League | Capital Golfers cap off Day 6 in style, drub Green Gators 6.5-0.5

Capital Golfers bounced back from their opening defeat with a 6.5-0.5 win over Green Gators in the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026 at The Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. Iqbaljit Singh Grewal of the Empire in action during the event. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The newcomers had lost their opening match to Sultans of Swings.Meanwhile, Seven Iron edged Golf Ninjas 4-3, while Sultans of Swing beat Golf Masters 4.5-2.5. GB Legends also registered their first win, defeating Empire 4-3.Capital dominated the contest with Col AD Singh winning his singles match 6 & 4 and Satraj Singh Toor recording a 5 & 4 victory.

Captain Brig JS Chattha and Sukirat Singh led the pairs with a 7 & 5 win, while Col Bhupinder Singh and Pritpal Singh Sachdev (3&2), CS Grewal and Prakash Mimani (4&3), and Ramnik Singh Tiwana and Dipinder Singh Locham (1-up) added to the tally. Capital missed a clean sweep after Harjot Sidhu and Ashwinder Singh halved their match against Gurpreet Singh and Jaswinder Gill.

Seven Iron’s singles clean sweep

Seven Iron built their 4-3 win over Golf Ninjas on a sweep of the singles, with both matches ending 3&2. Avirat Sundra and Udayveer Singh won 2 & 1, while Col Ajaytaj Singh and Satinder Dhillon registered a 5 & 3 victory in the pairs. Golf Ninjas fought back through wins by Zorawar Singh and Dr Gurpreet Khera (4 & 2), captain Vikram Bhagwan and Sophia Virk (6 & 4), and Tanveer Singh Grewal and Kulwant Singh Bhullar (1-up).

Legends show their might as Empire collapses

GB Legends edged Empire 4-3, with Jaskirat Dullat recording the day’s biggest win, 8 & 6, after taking the first eight holes. Balpreet Ghuman added a 4 & 3 singles victory, while Naunihal Singh and Jaskirat Manchanda secured a crucial 1-up win in the pairs. Empire responded through Col HS Brar and Brig Balvinder Singh (6 & 5), and Harbhajan Singh and Sunali Aggarwal (7 & 6), but two halved matches helped Legends seal the result.

Sultans’ second straight win

Sultans of Swing secured their second straight win by dominating the pairs against Golf Masters, taking four of the five matches after earning just half a point in the singles. Amrinder Singh and Dhruv Gupta won 4 & 3, Feroz Singh Garewal and Sampat Singh 4 & 2, Rabbin Saini and Jitendra Singh 5 & 3, and Ashu Singh and Air Marshal Jasvinder Chauhan 3 & 1.