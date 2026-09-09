Chandigarh hikes minimum wages for workers by ₹175 a month

The UT labour department has raised the minimum wages for workers covered under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, by ₹175 a month, with the revised rates applicable retrospectively from April 1 to September 30, 2026. The labour department has also specified the classification of employees as unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled, along with Class 1, 2 and 3 staff categories, for implementation of the revised rates. (HT File)

The monthly minimum wage for unskilled workers has been increased from ₹14,562 to ₹14,737, while the daily rate has risen from ₹560 to ₹567. The highest revised rate is for highly skilled workers, who will now be entitled to ₹15,812 per month or ₹608 a day.

The revision follows an increase in the average Cost of Living Index for industrial workers. The average index for the six months that ended in March 2026 rose to 2,270 points, from 2,245 points in the previous period, an increase of 25 points. At the prescribed neutralisation rate of ₹7 per point, this translates into an increase of ₹175 per month.

For staff categories, the revised monthly wages are ₹15,012 for Class 3 employees, ₹15,162 for Class 2 and ₹15,522 for Class 1. The corresponding daily rates are ₹577, ₹583 and ₹597, respectively.

The notification also prescribes revised rates for employees working in hotels, restaurants, tea stalls and halwais where food and lodging are provided. The wage payable in these establishments varies depending on whether food and lodging are provided separately or together.

The labour department has also specified the classification of employees as unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled, along with Class 1, 2 and 3 staff categories, for implementation of the revised rates (see box). The notification has been issued by the labour commissioner, UT, and is aimed at providing relief to workers covered under the Minimum Wages Act.