Chandigarh | Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking
Observing that drug trafficking instances are increasing at alarming rates, a special court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a man who was held with 2.5kg opium in 2013.
The court of additional sessions judge Jagdeep Sood also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Ompal, a resident of Bebni village, Uttar Pradesh.
As per the prosecution, on March 6, 2017, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had got a tip-off that the accused was coming to Chandigarh from Ambala in a Haryana Roadways Bus. Cops stopped the bus near Old Airport lightpoint and recovered the contraband from Ompal’s possession.
The prosecution stated that Ompal had revealed during questioning that he had bought the opium from Bareilly and was to deliver it to one Mandeep at Labour Chowk, Sector 34, Chandigarh.
The defence counsel argued that a defective procedure was adopted for the recovery as no written consent was obtained from Ompal before the search. “There are material contradictions in the statement of witnesses. It is accordingly argued that the accused be acquitted of charges,” the defence pleaded.
In the courtroom, Ompal described himself as an insurance agent and stated that on the night of March 5, 2017, he was going to Rajpura and met Mandeep on the train. Mandeep lured him to come to Chandigarh by allegedly stating that his friends will take insurance policies.
He stated that an SUV was waiting for him outside the railway station, from where he was taken to Sector 34, Chandigarh. Ompal alleged that the NCB team had planted the contraband on him.
However, after hearing both sides, the judge convicted Ompal and observed: “Instances of trafficking in contraband are on an alarming rise and drugs directly affect the youth and the entire social fabric of the society.”
-
Pet dog registrations: In Panchkula, it’s all bark and no bite
Despite announcing multiple challan drives, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has been going soft on people not registering their dogs. The registration fee per dog is ₹500 and another ₹300 has to be paid annually for renewal. Under the Panchkula Registration of Pet Dogs Bylaws, 2010, it is mandatory for dog owners to register their pets. Its plan was to constitute teams to survey registration status of pet dogs and fine people with unregistered pets.
-
Come June 1, non-registration of pet dogs in Mohali to invite ₹1,000 fine
Over six months after launching pet dog registrations last year, the Mohali Municipal Corporation has decided to challan pet dog owners who have still not come forward for registration from June 1. While there are an estimated 20,000 pet dogs in the city, only 78 people have gotten them registered since the process began on November 16, 2021. These need to be submitted with the registration form at: http://petlicense.punjab.gov.in:8080/pet-license/citizen-form.
-
Former Haryana CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case
A special CBI court in New Delhi on Saturday held former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, 87, guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in a 16-year-old case. In the present case, special CBI judge Vikas Dhull in a judgment announced in the open court stated that Chautala is convicted for the offence under Section 13(1) (e) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.
-
Special drive launched: 2 liquor smuggling bids foiled in Punjab
A special operations group of the excise department and Punjab Police foiled two attempts to smuggle liquor into Punjab from Chandigarh over the last two days, officials said on Saturday. In the first case, Sukhdev Singh of Koom Kalan village, was arrested with 115 liquor cases, comprising 1,380 bottles, meant for sale only in Chandigarh near Khamanon.
-
Two youngsters drowned in Beas river near Abdullapur village on Saturday. The victims were identified as Vir Singh, 21 and Shiv Singh, 19. “They had gone to take a dip in the river with their friends,” said their families. HTC Kisan Federation holds state convention Ludhiana The All-India Kisan Federation held a state-level convention at Punjabi Bhawan here on Saturday. Delegates from Patiala, Mohali, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Chandigarh and Ludhiana attended the convention.
