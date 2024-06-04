 Chandigarh MC records highest-ever property tax collection - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh MC records highest-ever property tax collection

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 04, 2024 04:57 PM IST

The collection tops all previous years’ figures of ₹46.57 crore in 2022-23, ₹24.84 crore in 2021-22, ₹23 lakh in 2020-21, and ₹31.55 crore in 2019-20

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has collected its highest-ever annual property tax, in the fiscal year 2024-25, with the total amounting to 52.24 crore, a 21% increase was seen against previous year’s collection of 43.21 crore.

The record-breaking property tax collection will enable the MC to further strengthen the city’s infrastructure. (HT file photo for representation)
The collection tops all previous years’ figures of 46.57 crore in 2022-23, 24.84 crore in 2021-22, 23 lakh in 2020-21, and 31.55 crore in 2019-20.

The increased tax collection can be attributed to several strategic initiatives undertaken by the civic body, including enhanced taxpayer outreach and awareness campaigns to encourage prompt submission and availing statutory rebate, streamlining of assessment and collection processes, and improved coordination with relevant government agencies and departments.

While sharing this achievement, MC chief Anindita Mitra said the accomplishment was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the tax collection team, as well as the civic responsibility demonstrated by the city residents and businesses.

The record-breaking property tax collection will enable the MC to further strengthen the city’s infrastructure, improve public services, and invest in the overall development of Chandigarh, added the commissioner.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC records highest-ever property tax collection
