On bandh eve, Panjab University's flip-flop notices end in deferred exams

Indecision gripped Panjab University a day before the November 26 bandh, with the administration issuing three conflicting notifications that left students unsure of what the next morning would bring. PU Bachao Morcha activists protesting outside Gate Number 2 on Tuesday night . (Keshav Singh/HT)

Amid escalating pressure from the PU Bachao Morcha, the university struggled to hold its ground on Tuesday, first declaring a holiday, then shifting exam centres to DAV College and finally postponing the examinations altogether.

This chaos unfolded despite the administration’s earlier assertion that the university would remain open. On Monday, PU had issued a firm notification declaring November 26 a working day, directing faculty to remain present and making it clear that examinations would be conducted as scheduled. But as the morcha intensified its pressure and the threat of an enforced shutdown loomed, the university’s stance repeatedly shifted, turning the day into one of speculation, mixed signals and administrative flip-flops.

PU’s missed November 25 deadline deepens standoff

The administration’s position had hinged on the November 25 deadline, set 10 days earlier to prevent further escalation of protests and to buy time to resolve the dispute over senate elections.

Seeing no progress on their demand for the immediate release of the poll schedule, the morcha announced a November 26 bandh after consultations with farmer unions, arguing that PU had failed to honour its own commitment even after senior officials travelled to Delhi to seek approval for the long-pending elections.

The morcha warned that if PU attempted to conduct examinations on November 26, the shutdown would involve outsiders and include blockades of the admin block, examination centres, and Gates 1 and 2, effectively paralysing campus activity.

On Tuesday, the university’s position shifted. PU issued a fresh notification declaring a holiday on November 26, stating that all teaching and non-teaching departments would remain closed. Morcha leaders immediately called off their bandh, saying their objective had been achieved since the university had effectively shut down.

But another notification followed soon after. The university announced that examinations scheduled for November 26 at the four PU campus centres — CHD40, CHD41, CHD43 and CHD44 — were shifted to DAV College, Sector 10, with no change in timings.

This decision reignited tensions. Morcha leaders gathered at Gate Number 2 in the evening, blocking it for nearly an hour and staging a protest against the shifting of centres. They reiterated that they would not allow exams to be conducted anywhere, whether inside PU or outside it.

Following a meeting between the police, university officials and morcha representatives, PU authorities were compelled to make one more reversal. Late in the evening, the Controller of Examinations issued a notification announcing that the exams scheduled at the shifted centres now stood postponed, with new dates to be announced later.

Morcha agrees to scale down agitation till December 2

On Tuesday night, a meeting was held between PU authorities, Chandigarh Police and PU Bachao Morcha representatives to break the deadlock.

Following the discussion, morcha leaders said the university had requested them to keep their protest peaceful until December 2, citing that more time was needed to address the pending issues.

The morcha agreed to scale down its agitation and will announce its next course of action on Wednesday if the university does not announce the election schedule before the new December 2 deadline.

Students’ anxiety over exams deepens

For students, the prolonged uncertainty around the exam schedule has led to mounting anxiety. Multiple exams scheduled between November 18 and 20 had already been postponed, and with no fresh dates announced since, students have been left unsure of how the repeated disruptions will affect their academic calendar.

Tuesday’s back-and-forth only deepened the confusion. A UIET student, scheduled to appear for an exam on November 26, said, “The university has kept us on our toes. We don’t even know whether to keep studying for the upcoming exams or if this uncertainty will just drag on.”

Keep suspicious elements out or shift to Sector 25: UT police to morcha

In a formal communication, police have stressed that PU is an institute of “academic excellence” where peaceful demonstrations are allowed under the law, but recent incidents of unauthorised entry by suspicious persons, including individuals with criminal backgrounds, have raised concerns.

Police have reminded organisers of their responsibility to ensure that no such elements become part of the protest. The communication states that in the past, suspicious outsiders have been detained from inside the campus. If the morcha is calling non-PU persons, the protest must shift to the Sector 25 designated ground, instead of being held inside the academic campus, it stressed.

It added that keeping in view the safety and security of the university community and the sanctity of the academic campus, only a peaceful demonstration — held with full responsibility by the morcha — can be allowed inside the campus, without causing any hindrance or annoyance to students or residents.

Police have reiterated that they respect students’ right to peaceful protest but expect organisers to assist university security and local police in maintaining order.