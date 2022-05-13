Chandigarh: PU bars DAV College from holding MBA admissions this session
Finding anomalies in the MBA admissions at the college last year, Panjab University (PU) has barred DAV College, Sector 10, from conducting fresh admissions for the course in the 2022-2023 academic session.
The order was conveyed to the governing body of Institute of Management, DAV College, through a letter by the PU deputy registrar (Colleges).
The letter sent on Wednesday stated that the affiliation committee considered the report of the inspection committee for the 2021-2022 academic session. The panel’s report highlighted non-compliance of certain conditions and also mentioned that MBA admissions in the 2021-2022 session were also offered to students who had not cleared the Common Admission Test (CAT).
Further, the appointment of three teachers at the institute was also rejected by the university due to lack of quorum of a selection committee.
Speaking about this, Pawan Sharma, principal of DAV College, Sector 10, said, “Although the management institute is a part of DAV College, I am not a part of its functioning. We have not received any letter like this as of now.”
Before this, on March 12, PU’s affiliation committee had deferred the case of granting temporary extension of affiliation to the MBA course at the institute.
HC seeks report from Centre on extradition of ‘drug lords’
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a status report from the Centre on the extradition of alleged drug lords, who are sitting abroad and are wanted in Punjab. The report was sought by the special division bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil during the hearing of a 2013 suo motu plea on Punjab's drugs menace. Proceedings in one case were pending before Narcotics Control Bureau.
Tarn Taran incident: Police remand of 2 men held with IED extended by 2 days
TARN TARAN: A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of the two men arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with 1.5kg of RDX from Naushehra Pannuan village of Tarn Taran district by two days.
Sangam nose to get Juhu Chowpatty like facelift
If all goes according to plan, visitors will be able to enjoy yummy and famous preparations of Prayagraj like 'Raja Ram ki Loknath wali lassi' to 'Hari ke samose' right on the sandy banks of the Sangam nose by this month end.
Rising Covid cases: Centre asks Chandigarh to step up surveillance to avert another surge
Amid the uptick in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the central government has asked the UT health department and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research to step up surveillance to avert another surge of the pandemic. Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh added that the UT health department was already testing around 1,200 people daily, and was monitoring the Covid patients and their symptoms in early stages to control the spread of infection.
Four of family among five killed in bike-truck crash in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN: Five people, including four of a family, were killed when a motorcycle they were riding collided head-on with a truck on the Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib road near Fatehabad village on Thursday. The victims have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, 32, his wife Kamla Rani, 30, their daughter Shagun, 9, and son Arman, 7, of Barindpur village in Kapurthala district, and the couple's relative Rajbir Kaur, 40, of Goindwal Sahib.
