Chandigarh: PU to implement uniform credit-based promotion for science dept students

Students of Panjab University’s (PU) science departments who have backlogs in major subjects but meet the required overall credit criteria will now be eligible for promotion, with the university set to implement a uniform aggregate credit-based promotion system from the next academic session. PU registrar YP Verma said that under the earlier system, a student could face a backlog in promotion after failing in two major subjects even if their overall academic performance and credits were otherwise satisfactory. (HT File)

The decision is expected to provide relief to students who were earlier denied promotion despite having secured sufficient overall credits because they had failed in major subjects.

PU registrar YP Verma said that under the earlier system, a student could face a backlog in promotion after failing in two major subjects even if their overall academic performance and credits were otherwise satisfactory.

“Now, the aggregate credits earned by the student will be considered. If a student has the required overall credits, they can be promoted even if they have backlogs in two major subjects,” the registrar said.

Under the revised criteria, the minimum credits required for promotion from the first year to the second year have been reduced from 38 out of 48 credits to 36 out of 48 credits, allowing students with backlogs in two major subjects carrying six credits each to remain eligible for promotion.

Similarly, for promotion from the second year to the third year, the minimum requirement has been reduced from 76 out of 96 credits to 72 out of 96 credits. This will allow students with backlogs in up to four major subjects carrying six credits each to remain eligible for promotion.

The move follows concerns over disparities in promotion criteria across different Science departments. While some departments considered credits earned in the immediately preceding academic year, others followed an aggregate credit-based system, resulting in different standards for students across departments.

Student organisation Sath had raised the issue and demanded a uniform promotion criterion based on aggregate credits. The matter was subsequently discussed in a meeting involving chairpersons of Science departments and the dean university instruction (DUI).

Meanwhile, the minutes of the meeting are yet to be signed by all members, according to the DUI office. However, the university has already communicated the decision to the chairpersons of the concerned departments and asked them to promote students who are eligible under the revised aggregate credit criteria.

Officials said the formal procedure and documentation would take some time, while the implementation process has been initiated to ensure that students affected by the earlier criteria get relief.