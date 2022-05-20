Chandigarh residents decry MC’s failure to reel in cattle menace
The cattle menace is a commonplace complaint for city residents, with strays having become a major traffic hazard in several sectors.
The southern belt of the city, particularly, Sectors 38, 39, 42 and 52, are facing an acute problem of not only the stray cattle but also people from nearby villages leaving their domesticated animals to roam freely in the areas.
Speaking about the problem, Sector 38-West’s resident welfare association president Pankaj Gupta said, “In sectors located in proximity to villages and colonies, the problem is severe. People from the villages bring their cattle to our sectors and leave them to graze. They either leave their cattle in the early morning hours or overnight.”
“The municipal corporation (MC) has completely failed in checking unbridled violations of the city’s laws governing cattle management,” he added.
Residents in the nearby Sector 39 echoed the sentiment, saying “We have complained about the problem to the MC on several occasions, but there is no respite even after all these years.”
“Accidents take place, people’s kitchen gardens are destroyed and dung is everywhere. But still the MC hasn’t resolved the issue. When the MC sends its people, the cattle owners have already taken them back,” said Amardeep Singh, a resident of Sector 39 and former president of the sector’s RWA.
He added that residents have given up hope on the situation changing for the better.
City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO) convener Vinod Vashisht said, “Residents grieve that even after making tall promises made election after election about solving the problem, no change has been witnessed.”
Sector 52 resident Kamaljit Singh claimed that the civic body was failing to carry out even the most basic checks, “The MC officials are supposed to check on this and regularly make rounds of the area to catch cattle or stop this menace but this has not happened.”
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, meanwhile, said, “The MC is regularly challaning the people violating the norms. But as MC cattle pounds are already full to capacity, the civic body cannot hold any more cattle. After the MC’s new facility comes up in Raipur Kalan, it will be able to catch the cattle and hold it.”
-
Building violations: Chandigarh Housing Board to expedite pending applications for property transfer
The Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to finalise through a mission mode all pending applications for property transfer in cases where show-cause notices have been issued for building violations. All applications, which were filed before March 31, 2022, will be covered under the mission. Recently, CHB decided to delink building violations from execution of lease deed/conveyance deed and transfer of residential units.
-
Supreme Court rules against uploading of balance sheets by pvt schools in Chandigarh
The Supreme Court has reversed the Chandigarh administration's decision asking private schools in the city to upload balance sheets on their websites. The SC ruling came on a plea filed by the Independent School Association, a body of 78 private schools in the city, after Punjab and Haryana high court had in August 2021 had upheld the UT's decision. The judgment was pronounced on May 11, but made available on Wednesday.
-
Slum-free Chandigarh: The way forward
Every time slums are vacated in Chandigarh, a human cost has to be paid as thousands living there are displaced. Capital of two states, the City Beautiful, despite its limited land resources, has been largely left to fend for itself when it comes to rehabilitating the urban poor, who can't afford the expensive land in Chandigarh. Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 (CMP-2031) has advocated for a regional metropolitan plan for addressing such issues.
-
Punjab committed to diversify agriculture: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Punjab minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, held a meeting with progressive dairy farmers and fish farmers at the livestock complex in Sector 68, where he discussed the problems being faced by them. Daljit Singh, president of the Progressive dairy Farmers Association (PDFA ) Committee and dairy farmers suggested setting up a stabilisation fund for milk prices, besides increasing the rates of milk and providing cheap feed.
-
Ambala: 119-yr-old Khalsa school building is a thoughtful blend of modern, historic architecture
Waiting to be revived for years, the Khalsa High School finally had its tryst with destiny this summer. Standing tall for 119 years on court road in Ambala city, the school is back after remaining closed for six years. Khalsa Main Doaba Diwan is serving as its parental body for the school with 11 members of the executive body and 110 general members under Paramjit Singh as president.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics