Chandigarh: With 99%, Deven, Nancy emerge joint toppers in Class-10

In the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examinations, two students – one from Chandigarh and the other from Panchkula – emerged the joint toppers in the tricity with a score of 99%. Nancy, a student of St.Xavier School, Sector 20, Panchkula scored 99 % in Class 10. (Sant Arora/HT)

The results were declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday.

Among them is Deven Birania, 15, of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45B, Chandigarh, who resides in Sector 14, Panchkula. His mother Seema Verma is a teacher while his father Sudhir is a government official. Deven has opted for medical and has already begun preparing for NEET, with ambitions to become both a doctor and a businessman. He is also a lawn tennis player who has competed at the national-level, and a passionate numismatist (coin collector) since childhood – a hobby he continues to this day. His success mantra is self study and revise regularly.

Matching Deven’s score is Nancy, 15, of St Xavier’s School, Panchkula, who also secured 99%. A resident of Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur, her father Mukesh Kumar is a property dealer and her mother Mamta is a homemaker. She has opted for non-medical and has already started coaching for JEE. As for the future, she has her sights set on IIT Bombay. Nancy credits her performance to conceptual understanding over rote learning. Her mantra: “Clear your concepts, don’t just memorise.”

Last year, Akshara Saini from Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, was the ICSE tricity topper with a score of 99.4%.