Chandigarh’s periphery areas to get tertiary treated water for irrigation by April next year

In a move aimed at conserving potable water, the Chandigarh department of environment has commissioned the work of laying 165 km of TT (tertiary treated) water pipelines in the city’s periphery, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was informed. In a move aimed at conserving potable water, the Chandigarh department of environment has commissioned the work of laying 165 km of TT (tertiary treated) water pipelines in the city’s periphery, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was informed. (HT Photo)

Tertiary treated water essentially refers to sewage water that has been made suitable for irrigation after chemical treatment and sedimentation.

The MC had started laying TT water pipelines in 1990 and initially covered Sectors 1 to 12, and 16. In three decades, almost 80% of the sectors were covered. Now, the network would be expanded to Industrial Area Phase-1 and 2, and Maloya, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Kishangarh, Khuda Lahora, Makhan Majra, and Mauli Jagran villages, and Subash Nagar and Indira Colony.

In an affidavit to the NGT, the department stated that the expansion work was commissioned on March 1 this year and is expected to be complete by April 30 next year.

Currently, the city generates 92.5 MLD (million gallons a day) tertiary treated water, out of which 38.5 MLD is supplied to 680 parks/gardens/green belts and nurseries for irrigation and over 2,800 private residences for lawn watering. After expansion, water will be supplied to all 1,800 parks, roundabouts and industrial areas in the city, thus bringing down the usage of potable water. Also, the under-construction public toilets are being given dual pumping so that tertiary treated water can be used.

3 underground reservoirs to come up

The department has stated that three underground reservoirs would be constructed at the sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Raipur Kalan, Maloya and Diggian. The Raipur Kalan and Maloya reservoirs would have a capacity of 9 MLD each while the one at Diggian will have a capacity of 4.5 MLD.

The reservoir at Raipur Kalan will supply recycled water to all parks in Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar, Rajiv Vihar, Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Park, Indira Colony Manimajra, Makhan Majra etc.

The reservoir at 3BRD will supply water to existing pumping stations at Sector 28, in Sector 29 and Sector 48. These pumping stations will supply the water to all parks, residential areas over 1 kanal, roundabouts, institutions in Sector 1 to 12, Sector 14, Sector 63, and Kaimbala village.

The third reservoir at STP Maloya will supply treated water to parks in villages Maloya, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu etc.

Under the Water Bylaws, the municipal corporation (MC) made tertiary water connections mandatory for all houses sized 500 square yards and above. While around 7,000 houses are eligible for tertiary water connections, around 2,000 are yet to be covered.

The 12.6 lakh-strong population of Chandigarh consumes 386 million litres daily (MLD), which is estimated at 245 litres per person (capita) per day (LPCD). As per MC, the daily consumption and availability of water is much higher than the estimated requirement of the citizens, which stands at 225 MLD or 150 LPCD. The daily consumption also includes 35% wastage, which is about 135 MLD.