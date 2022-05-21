Chandigarh’s SD College felicitates students, teachers at annual function
As many as 800 students and 42 faculty members were felicitated during the annual prize distribution function at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College in Sector 32 on Friday.
The function was presided over by UT adviser Dharam Pal.
A total of 42 faculty members were given cash prizes for completing their PhD and 89 students were awarded the Roll of Honour, while 77 received College Colours. Besides, 469 students were awarded certificates of distinction and 165 received certificates of merit. Students excelling in sports were also felicitated.
Adviser Dharam Pal congratulated the prize winners for creating their own niche in the field of academics, sports and extracurricular activities, and making their alma mater and parents proud. He urged the students to make effective contributions towards society, while stressing upon the importance of character building in educational institutions.
Principal Ajay Sharma shared the college’s achievements in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, sports and youth festivals.
Chandigarh Class 12 students find CBSE physics exam moderately difficult
The Central Board of Secondary Education organised the physics exam for Class 12 students, while the Indian School Certificate also held the accounts exam for Class 12 on Friday. Students had a largely positive reaction to the CBSE physics exam, with few students finding the paper easy and others deeming it moderately difficult. Hita and Hiya of Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, rated the question paper's difficulty as moderate.
Child killed in Dera Bassi hutment fire: BSP leaders protest for compensation
The leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday held a protest outside the Dera Bassi SDM office, demanding compensation for the family of the 18-month-old girl, who was charred to death in a hutment fire at Sundra village on May 14. The protest was led by BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, state general secretary Raja Rajinder Singh and Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal.
Now, learn about road safety on driving simulators in Chandigarh
With two new simulator driving machines being installed at the Children's Traffic Park in Sector 23, residents coming forward for a refresher training module after suspension of licence will now be able to get hands-on experience of road safety by the traffic police. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary inaugurated the simulators on Friday. The two simulators were purchased by traffic police at an estimated cost of ₹8 lakh.
Readers’ Take: Who let the dogs out in the tricity?
Avoid feeding the problem While the Chandigarh municipal corporation has failed to deal with the stray dog menace, dog lovers who feed these dogs with an almost karmic zeal should share some of the blame. Such people take no responsibility if the dogs they feed chase or bite others. Packs of strays lurk in public parks or street corners, chase vehicles and howl at night disturbing the neighbourhood. There should be designated feeding areas instead.
Appoint nodal officer to ensure proper use of funds: Punjab DGP Bhawra to police officials
With the funds allotted to the police department by the government for investigation of cases remaining underutilised, Director General of Police VK Bhawra has written to the senior officials to appoint a nodal officer to ensure that the money is used properly and conduct random checks as to where the investigation officers are arranging money from.
