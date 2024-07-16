Chandigarh’s traffic violations down by 40%, thanks to Integrated Command and Control Centre

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Chandigarh has reduced traffic violations in the city by 40% and fatal crashes by 31% from January 2021 to December 2023, officials said during the 23rd Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum meeting on Monday. The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Chandigarh has reduced traffic violations in the city by 40% and fatal crashes by 31% from January 2021 to December 2023 (HT Photo)

City’s newly elected MP Manish Tewari chaired the meeting to review both completed works and those in progress.

Chief general manager of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) N P Sharma said, with around 22.11 lakh violations recorded in 12 months (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024), more than 8.5 lakh challans have been issued, a revenue of 10 crore is expected to be generated by traffic police. The project has aided in the resolution of criminal cases via enhanced CCTV surveillance, he added.

CSCL CEO Anindita Mitra briefed that with the implementation of solid waste management system, waste was now being collected at source with 100% segregation. With material recovery facilities, removal of legacy waste and sewage treatment plant upgrade, the city has been relieved from issues of environmental degradation and pollution, she said.

Speaking about sub-surface underground utility mapping projects, Manish Tewari mentioned that advance planning should be done for at least one quarter. He emphasised the importance of inter-departmental co-ordination and the need for collaborative planning to avoid public inconvenience. He also suggested the use of solar lights for street lighting to promote sustainable energy efficiency.

Status of various other projects, such as smart solutions in education, refurbishing of public toilets, “I’m Chandigarh” mobile app, battery operated carts for elderly and specially abled, and sanitary landfill at Dadumajra, were discussed.

Tewari laid emphasis on adherence with data privacy laws while incorporating components such as facial recognition as in the smart school project. He also suggested that if smart cities 2.0 is launched, development should extend to rural areas and rehabilitation colonies of Chandigarh.

The MP expressed concern about delayed execution of the animal carcass disposal plant project. Mitra reassured that the project shall attain finality as soon as the land issue was resolved.

During the discussion of the 24x7 water supply project, Tewari asked officers whether the project will resolve issues of low pressure and water contamination. It was clarified that water contamination will reduce to minimum and that there shall be full pressure of water, up to three stories, after the successful implementation of the project.

The meeting was also attended by mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, UT chief engineer CB Ojha, chief architect Kapil Setia, additional CEO CSCL Isha Kamboj among other officials.