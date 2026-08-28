Clash at Ambala gurdwara: Will seek Mand’s arrest if he fails to apologise, says HSGMC

Days after controversial anti-Khalistani leader from Punjab, Gursimran Singh Mand, clashed with members of the Sikh community near Panjokhara Sahib gurdwara, Jagdish Singh Jhinda, president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), said on Thursday that the body will seek Mand’s arrest if he does not apologise to the community. At least five men including Mand, his son, cops and CID personnel were injured in the attack. (HT File)

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jhinda said that Mand had already sent him a letter stating he was ready to apologise verbally or through a video message, but hasn’t yet.

“We don’t know where he is but we will seek his arrest from Ambala police, if he doesn’t apologise in a few days. We will hold a meeting of the HSGMC executive body and meet Ambala SP soon,” Jhinda said.

On August 7, Mand, national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, visited the gurdwara when he allegedly came under attack by a few young men who accused him of running over and injuring a biker.

At least five men including Mand, his son, cops and CID personnel were injured in the attack.

Later, police arrested Anmol Singh and Harinder Singh in connection with the attack near the gurdwara.

Later on August 13, the Sikh community blocked the NH-44 near Jaggi city centre in Ambala city, seeking the release of the two men and an FIR against Mand.

A case was lodged against Mand and his son under charges of attempted murder and others, while the blockade was removed with force, resulting in a confrontation with the police and injuries on both sides.

After a meeting with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on August 18, the Sikh community delegation was assured of the release of the two men and that all cases would be withdrawn at the earliest.

Jhinda said, “Anmol and Harinder were released from Ambala Central Jail on August 21, as per the assurance. Another community member Surmukh Singh, who was arrested by the Ambala police on August 13, also walked out of jail on Wednesday evening. We will organise a ‘Shukrana’ ceremony to honour the CM at Panjokhara Sahib gurdwara soon.”

Surmukh, a resident of Yamunanagar, was arrested in connection with a case registered over the NH-44 blockade and an alleged attack on a cop.

Haryana unit president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Harkesh Singh Mohri said, “HSGMC, SAD and other bodies strongly fought for the release of our men. The government has now fulfilled its promise. Now we also expect that all cases will soon be closed following the legal process.”