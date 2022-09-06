Class 12 student dies in Ambala after ‘army truck’ rams into his bike

A 17-year-old biker died, while his friend who was riding pillion was injured, after an army truck allegedly hit their two-wheeler from the rear on Durand Road in Ambala Cantonment on Monday morning.

Police said that they were both Class 12 students at Kendriya Vidyalaya Number 2 near the Air Force Station.

The boy’s father, 47, told police that his son had left for school on his Suzuki Hayate bike with his friend at around 7 am and he was behind them on another bike.

“When they had reached near Sachi Sarkar Peer (less than a kilometre away from the school), an army truck overtook his bike and hit them from behind. They fell on the road and received grievous injuries and the bike was also badly damaged. The driver fled the spot and left the truck behind,” the boy’s father stated in his police statement.

He further added that the two were rushed to the Military Hospital, where his son was declared dead on arrival and his friend is currently under treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector Naresh, station in-charge of Regiment Bazaar police post, said that the truck was used by the Army Public School for transportation purposes and was empty at the time of the accident.

Some army trucks are usually modified like buses with added seats and other arrangements to ferry school students.

Inspector Naresh Kumar, station in-charge of Ambala Cantt police station, said that a case has been registered under Sections 279, 304-A, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified driver.

“He will be traced and be asked to join the investigation as per legal process,” the inspector said.

Meanwhile, there was no statement issued by any army establishment in the matter till writing of this report.