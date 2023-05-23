Chandigarh shocker: Five schoolboys held for raping Class 7 girl

In a shocking incident that came to light on Tuesday, a Class 7 student of a government model school in Chandigarh was allegedly raped repeatedly by five boys of her school, one of who was her classmate. In a shocking incident that came to light on Tuesday, a Class 7 student of a government model school in Chandigarh was allegedly raped repeatedly by five boys of her school, one of who was her classmate.

Though the case was registered on May 18, police remained tight-lipped, citing the sensitivity of the case. While one of the accused is the victim’s classmate, the four others are students of Class 9 of her school.

Police sources said that one of the accused blackmailed the victim to stay silent about the crime as she was accused of a theft.

“After committing the crime, one of the students told his friends, who in turn raped the victim at different locations in Chandigarh, including a park. All five were arrested and sent to a juvenile home,” a police official said, declining to divulge details.

The incident came to the fore after the mother of the victim noticed changes in her behaviour and confronted the school authorities.

The authorities immediately informed senior officials in the Chandigarh education department following which a probe was marked and the police were informed.

All five boys, who are minors, have been booked under Sections 376 AB(committing rape on a woman under 12 years of age) along with Section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Nikhil Sharma